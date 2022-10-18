Multiple variants of COVID-19 dominate the world. What’s next?

The health department of Maharashtra, a state in southern India, has issued a warning regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) infections that might rise as a result of the discovery of novel variations like BA.2.3.20 and BQ.1, which have been reported from the state. The variations have been discovered in the nation for the first time.

Health experts in the nation are also worried and have issued warnings to the populace as more instances are predicted, particularly during the holiday and winter seasons. According to the Maharashtra Health Department, the novel XBB coronavirus type has an edge over BA.2.75 in terms of development and evasion of the immune system.

The variations are causing illnesses all around the world, according to the report, which stated that ‘some specialists are forecasting a spike in the next winter season, especially in the festive milieu’. In WGS (whole genome sequencing), the fraction of BA.2.75 has dropped to 76% from 95%. Several strains, particularly BQ.1, are emerging as the one responsible for the majority of infections in some nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that in the week ending October 15, cases of BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 infections made up 11% of all new cases nationwide. The two were only present in 1% of instances less than a month ago. Experts are concerned about the rapid growth.