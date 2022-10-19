After Vikram Vedha’s box office failure, Hrithik Roshan writes on how his brain tends to dwell on the ‘bad.’

Hrithik Roshan, a well-known actor in Bollywood, recently posted an intriguing link to a blog entry on his Instagram account. The aforementioned post explained how our minds are much more likely to concentrate on a bad thing than a small portion of something that has ended out well. An OK hand emoji was used by Roshan to relay the news. Varun Dhawan, an actor, had also liked the aforementioned post.

The user uses the example of a social media post and the likes and comments it receives and how they affect us to explain their point in one of the post’s slides. ‘Our losses are 2.5 times more powerful than our profits, according to the psychology of loss aversion. Therefore, if you get a bad comment on one of your posts but two positive ones, you’ll probably think about the negative one as you head to sleep’ examine a slide.

We’re all susceptible to social media trolls, but celebrities are particularly so since many people feel compelled to comment on everything they say or do, persistently breaching their privacy.

Recently, Hrithik’s most recent film, Vikram Vedha, in which he portrayed an untamed, hardy thug, underperformed at the box office. Saif Ali Khan also starred in the Hindi version of Pushkar-Gayatri’s Tamil original movie. Despite favourable reviews, the movie is having trouble at the box office. However, Hrithik posted a touching message about experiencing Vedha’s experience in a post on social media, saying, ‘It’s been a fantastic trip with Vedha. He taught me how to be. accepting of my shortcomings. Unafraid and unrepentant For giving me this chance, my directors and writers Pushkar and Gayatri will always have my gratitude. Many thanks, Vedha. I released myself with love and thanks.’

Action film ‘Fighter’, which also has Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in significant parts, is what Hrithik Roshan is presently anticipating.