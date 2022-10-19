Amazon will broadcast the first-ever ‘Black Friday’ game

The National Football League (NFL) has announced that the league’s first-ever ‘Black Friday’ game will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video the following season, strengthening their partnership.

With its yearly roster of Thursday games as prevalent as turkey on the table in homes across the United States for the annual American holiday, the NFL already has a stranglehold on Thanksgiving broadcasts.

It is now putting its claim on the unofficial annual ‘Black Friday’ shopping event, during which consumers look for holiday bargains online and at big-box retailers.

After signing a long-term media agreement last year, the NFL made Amazon its only partner for ‘Thursday Night Football’ games.

NFL Media Chief Operating Officer Hans Schroeder said in a statement that ‘Thanksgiving is synonymous with football and we’re delighted to give our fans another day of NFL action during this holiday weekend.’