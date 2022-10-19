As the uprising intensifies, UK PM Truss seeks to assert power

On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Liz Truss attempted to restore control over her fractious party by ordering Conservative enforcers to vote in favour of her fracking policy in what was seen as a referendum on the government.

After being forced to abandon her extensive tax-cutting plan, some Conservative lawmakers called for Truss to be removed as leader just weeks after taking office. Truss is now working to win back support within her party.

She has acknowledged that after speculators dropped the pound and government bonds, her radical economic ideas had ‘gone too far and too quickly.’

Truss, who was elected by Conservative members on a promise of tax cuts and maintaining public spending, now faces a battle to persuade the public and her party that she can address the cost of living crisis in light of skyrocketing mortgage rates and official figures showing inflation back to a 40-year high.