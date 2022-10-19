EU to penalise 8 individuals and businesses for Russian deployment of Iranian drones

According to three diplomats, sanctions against eight people and entities related to the use of Iranian-made drones by Russia in its attacks on Ukraine have been provisionally approved by European Union states.

In recent weeks, Russia has reportedly carried out a number of attacks using drones built in Iran, the Shahed-136. Russia has received drones, although Iran denies doing so, according to the Kremlin.

In a meeting on Wednesday, sanctions experts from the 27 EU members approved the list. A meeting with national embassies is set for this afternoon where it will be discussed.

The goal is to agree on the package before leaders gather in Brussels for a summit that begins later in the day. EU governments have until Thursday morning to decide whether to approve the sanctions.

Foreign ministers met in Luxembourg on Monday, and a spokesperson for the European Commission stated that there was broad political consensus that the EU should move quickly.

The spokeswoman said at the daily news conference of the EU executive, ‘Now that we have gathered our own sufficient evidence, work is proceeding in the Council with aim to a clear, rapid, and robust response.’ The EU governments are together in the Council.