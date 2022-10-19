French gasoline supply is improving, issues still exist in Paris region

According to French Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher, while there are signs of a general improvement in the supply of gasoline to service stations, the situation in the Paris/Ile-de-France region is still problematic.

We are making every effort to ensure that things improve, she said.

Strikes at TotalEnergies’ refinery locations in France have been ongoing for almost a month as employees demand bigger pay increases that, in their opinion, would better represent growing inflation.

These demonstrations have caused the supply of gasoline to service stations to be disrupted, resulting in long queues of drivers waiting to fill up their vehicles and upsetting the public.

Strikes against the nuclear reactors of energy giant EDF, which the French government is in the process of entirely nationalising, have also occurred.

The extended strikes at EDF might have ‘severe consequences’ for the nation’s electrical supplies over the upcoming winter, France’s national grid operator RTE said on Tuesday.