Iran comes to an agreement to send missiles and additional drones to Russia

Two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats told Reuters that Iran has agreed to give Russia surface-to-surface missiles in addition to more drones, a move that is certain to enrage the United States and other Western powers.

When Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, two prominent Revolutionary Guards generals, and a representative of the Supreme National Security Council travelled to Moscow on October 6 to discuss the delivery of the weapons with Russia, a deal was reached.

One of the Iranian diplomats who was told about the trip claimed, ‘The Russians had requested more drones and those Iranian ballistic missiles with greater accuracy, particularly the Fateh and Zolfaghar missile family.’

It was confirmed by a Western diplomat who had been briefed on the situation, who stated that Iran and Russia had an arrangement in place to deploy surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles, such as the Zolfaghar.