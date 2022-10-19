James Bond and Daniel Craig share the same royal honour? Here is all you need to know.

Daniel Craig, a famous actor in Hollywood, was honoured in the same way as his renowned James Bond persona.

According to the Evening Standard, he received a CMG at Windsor Castle for his contributions to theatre and movies. The Princess Royal conferred Craig with the same honour that Ian Fleming’s well-known figure, Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George, received on Tuesday.

The actor played the title role in each of the last five Bond movies, beginning in 2006 with ‘Casino Royale’ and concluding in 2021 with ‘No Time To Die.’ According to the Evening Standard, he made a notable cameo alongside the Queen in a comedy to commemorate the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games while acting in character as 007

Craig has also appeared in ‘Knives Out’ alongside Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis, and will make a return in the film’s sequel due to premiere at the end of next month.

Paul Greengrass, a film director, producer, and screenwriter who has helmed numerous Hollywood blockbusters, including three instalments in the ‘Bourne’ trilogy and the Tom Hanks-starring ‘Captain Phillips,’ was also honoured on Tuesday.