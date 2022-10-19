Maruti Suzuki launches S-Presso CNG: Price and features

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer in the country, Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-Presso CNG. The car is priced at Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It is available in 2 variants namely LXI and VXI. S-Presso CNG is the 10th Maruti Suzuki model to come with factory-fitted S-CNG technology.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG is powered by next-gen K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine. This engine is capable of delivering a top power of 56 bhp at 5,300 rpm and peak torque of 82.1 Nm at 3,400 rpm in CNG mode. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and the car offers a mileage of 32.73 km/kg.

Also Read: Motorola launches high-end variant of Edge 30 Ultra in India: Price and specifications

Maruti S-Presso S-CNG is equipped with 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system connected to Android Auto and Apple Carplay, digital instrument cluster, front power window, keyless entry, dual airbags on the front seat, rear parking sensors, speed alert, anti-lock braking system etc.