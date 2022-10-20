Princess Diana and King Charles’ wedding cake slice is up for auction

This particular cake slice is not intended for consumption. After 41 years, a piece of the cake from Princess Diana and King Charles’ wedding will be auctioned. In 1981, the couple wed in London in front of more than 3,000 guests.

One of them, Nigel Ricketts, a visitor, passed away the previous year but left behind the 41-year-old wedding cake slice that will soon be auctioned.

Dore and Rees Auctions in the UK will hold an auction for the cake. The piece of cake has a pre-sale estimate of GBP 300, which is more than Rs. 27,000, according to the New York Post (as per the current conversion rate).

Although the cake is still in its original box, it is expected to sell for considerably more.

Despite the fact that 23 legitimate wedding cakes were produced for the celebration, the slice appears to have come from the centrepiece fruitcake, which had five layers and stood a remarkable five feet tall, according to accounts.

In 2014, a slice of the same cake went for GBP 1,375, or more than INR 1,27,000 (as per current day conversion rate.)

On July 29, 1981, King Charles III and Princess Diana exchanged vows. Millions of people watched it on television, and it was even dubbed the ‘Wedding of the Century,’ yet the marriage was tumultuous. Charles and Diana split in 1992, four years before they legally became divorced.