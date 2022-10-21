Fabric.com has been shut down by Amazon to ‘save money’!

Closing a business that has been selling textiles for almost 30 years was the latest cost-cutting move made by the online retail behemoth Amazon. Fabric.com recommended customers to make purchases on Amazon in its stead after announcing its plan to stop selling items on its website. Thursday is the last day for customers to place orders through the fabric website.

Fabric.com will be shut down, according to a prepared statement from Amazon spokesperson Betsy Harden. ‘As part of our routine business planning, we regularly examine the development and potential of our services,’ Harden said. The closure’s potential impact on the number of employees is unknown. Harden said Amazon will assist with employees to ‘find alternative possibilities’ inside the firm, including at adjacent facilities. She stated severance will be provided to those who choose not to continue with Amazon.

The closure’s initial report was made by Craft Industry Alliance. Phoenix Textiles Group, a company located in Georgia and the forerunner of Fabric.com, was founded in 1993. It functioned as a wholesale distributor of garment materials for a while prior to starting to sell items directly to customers and starting its own website.

The company was purchased by Amazon in 2008. It was said at the time that doing so would allow Amazon to provide its customers more sewing and craft materials while also supporting the fabric website in expanding its product selection.