How to stop back pain brought on by a heavy backpack

Back pain caused by wearing heavy bags on a day-to-day basis, may seriously impact the spine, ultimately affecting a person’s cardiovascular health too. Improper posture, too, manifests because heavy bags are carried repeatedly, resulting in a degenerative change in the body.

Acute back discomfort might linger for a few days to a few weeks, therefore people should periodically relax their stress by taking their baggage off when travelling. It alludes to swelling in a specific location brought on by excessive strain or stress.

But chronic back pain might develop over weeks or even months. ‘Due to this, we counsel our patients from lifting large objects or engaging in any sort of weightlifting or power training at the gym. Give that area the rest it needs. They should receive physiotherapy for a few sessions if their neck and back problems don’t get better,’ Dr. Nagpal advises.

Degenerative changes in the spine and back occur in the event of chronic back pain, which is brought on by repetitive exposure to and abuse of the back and neck region. ‘Once degeneration has begun, it cannot be stopped. Therefore, we must comprehend this before coming up with a plan to heal their suffering,’ he continues.

Changes in posture are then suggested. ‘People should sit straight when they are in their offices. They should have some form of back support or sleep. Heavy burdens shouldn’t be placed on their shoulders. People should occasionally consider unloading if it is a necessary for their job. Intermittent offloading can greatly help keep the spine healthy. Subsequently, physiotherapy sessions and medications can help in relieving back pain symptoms,’ says Dr Nagpal.