Superfoods that are ideal for a weight loss diet

Although it can be difficult, losing weight is not impossible. You must follow a steady diet and exercise routine if you wish to reduce weight. The secret to a healthy weight loss is consuming the right foods in the proper amounts. Dr. Rohini Patil, MBBS, Nutritionist explains five lesser-known superfoods that are ideal complements to your weight reduction diet. You may have heard of apples or grapefruit for weight loss.

Makhana

The fact that Makhanas have little calories is one of the factors contributing to their popularity as a teatime snack. In addition to increasing metabolism, makhana also aids in fat burning by detoxifying the liver.

?Turmeric

Regular consumption of turmeric tea helps increase the bile production present in the stomach. Turmeric creates a digestive juice that not only helps in emulsifying fat but also its metabolism. Adding turmeric to your daily diet will help you shed weight quickly.

Guava

During moderate activity, people with appropriate vitamin C intake oxidise 30% more fat than people with inadequate vitamin C intake. People who lack vitamin C may therefore be less able to lose fat mass. Guava consumption may affect post-meal satiety and hunger.

Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are scrumptious and nutrient-rich. It is rich in antioxidants, manganese, and vitamins A, C, and B. They fulfil appetite because they are high in fibre, which promotes weight loss and fat loss. Depending on your preferences, you can eat them as a side dish or a substantial snack.

Walnuts

One of the superfoods that is excellent for weight loss is walnuts. They are rich in antioxidants and omega 3 fatty acids which have an amazing appetite control power. Walnuts also reduce the risk of heart attack by keeping the heart healthy. They can help in stimulating fat loss and promote a healthy body weight.