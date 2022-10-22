When the moderator tries to ask a ‘World Cup Question,’ MS Dhoni responds cheekily, ‘I Am Not Playing World Cup.’

On Sunday, the Indian cricket team will take on Pakistan in the tournament’s opening match. The team will be without MS Dhoni in any capacity for the first time in a very long time. Despite ending his career in international cricket in 2020, Dhoni served as a coach for the Indian squad at the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, Dhoni is in no way connected to the Indian team this time around in Australia.

But at one point, the moderator or host attempted to ask Dhoni a World Cup-related question. The cheeky remark from the Ranchi-born wicket-keeper hitter was, ‘I’m not participating in the World Cup.’

India has had trouble winning ICC competitions since since Dhoni stepped down as captain. India won the historic treble of the ICC Champions Trophy, ODI World Cup (2011), and T20 World Cup (2007) under his direction (2013).

After Dhoni stepped down as India’s captain, Virat Kohli assumed control. Despite elevating the group through his strong leadership style, Kohli was unable to lead India to a world championship in any of the three forms.

Rohit Sharma succeeded Kohli as the three-format captain of India following the 2021 T20 World Cup. As India’s full-time captain, The Hitman is attempting to parlay his success in the Indian Premier League into victory in international cricket.