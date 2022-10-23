Know how to change photo in Passport

New Delhi: An Indian passport is an important document. It is issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to citizens of the country. It is an important identity proof and is mandatory for International travel.

An Indian passport is valid for a period of 10 years from the date of issue, after which it needs to be renewed. Those who wish to renew their passport can do so by applying online or through the nearest Indian Passport office.

To change your photograph in the passport, you need to apply for a ‘Re-issue’ of the passport.

Steps to change the photograph online in a passport:

Get Form 2 from the Passport Seva Kendra Office passportindia.gov.in. Candidates can also download it online

If you are filling the form online, click on ‘Reissue of Passport’ from the ‘Administration section area

Now click on the ‘Change in Existing Personal’ and select the relevant choice

Now, Schedule an appointment at the nearest and closest Passport office. Submit the form and the payment/fees along with the required documents

Another document required is a letter from the expert that has been marked by the candidate

Soon, you will receive your new passport with the required changes

Step By Step Guide to Apply for Passport Online in India with Tatkal Service

Visit the official website of the Passport department (passportindia.gov.in).

Now, click on the register option. If you are not an existing user, you will have to create an account by clicking on ‘New User Register Now’.

If already registered on the website, you can log in using the link ‘Existing User Login’.

Two options, stating ‘Fresh’ and ‘Reissue’ will be displayed on the screen.

Choose the applicable option from the list.

Now, click on the ‘Tatkal’ option under the given scheme type plans.

Download the application form and fill up the form by providing the relevant details.

Proceed with submitting the form.

Finish the procedure of payment.

Proceed with printing out the receipt of the online payment.

Book your appointment at the nearest Passport Service Kendra (PSK) in your area for further process.