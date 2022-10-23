Nation Alert- Terrorists waiting along LoC to attack: Security agencies keep close watch along LoC !

The number of terrorists in terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has reportedly grown, and there are currently 150 of them waiting at launch pads next to the Line of Control (LoC) to cross into India before the winter snow. Sources said that according to the Multi-Agency Centre’s (MAC) most recent report, agencies have received information that many trained terrorists had relocated close to the Line of Control.

According to a source, ‘around 150 of them are waiting to get into India before the start of winter’. Terror groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Toiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen have made ongoing attempts to infiltrate terrorists from outside the Line of Control, but the sources claim that they are continuously altering their tactics as a result of the intense border monitoring.

The sources added that a few months ago, the BSF had discovered a similar tunnel along the border in Jammu, and that central security agencies are keeping a close eye along the LoC and international border with Pakistan because they suspect that terrorists are also attempting to infiltrate using tunnels.

According to the sources, in a recent report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the security services stated that drone activity near the Pakistani border had increased from the previous year. According to the data, there were 214 drones visible in September of this year compared to 109 in September of previous year. Nine drones that crossed into India from Pakistan in Punjab this year were shot down by the BSF.