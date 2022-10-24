From a student in 2001 to a soldier today, an army major re-meets the prime minister

Narendra Modi was reconnected with today in Kargil by a Gujarati kid who first met him when he was the state’s chief minister 21 years ago. The young man is currently serving in the Indian Army.

In Gujarat’s Jamnagar district, Prime Minister Modi met Major Amit Kumar, a graduate of the Sainik School, Balachadi, who was travelling to Kargil today to spend Diwali with soldiers.

Both people can be seen holding a sentimental framed image from the day in 2001 when Major Amit, who was still a student at the time, is shown receiving an award from the then Chief Minister.

They reconnected today in Kargil, and the meeting, according to an army officer who spoke to Press Trust of India, was extremely emotional.

Since being elected Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi has spent each Diwali with soldiers stationed in challenging terrains.

In 2014, he celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Siachen, the highest battleground on earth.

‘The military forces of India are the backbone of its security. Never has Kargil failed to hoist the winning flag during a fight with Pakistan. Diwali signifies the cessation of atank (terror), and Kargil made this possible’ Today, PM Modi stated.

Along with the soldiers, he sung Vande Mataram in Kargil.