No Cheat Days; Twitter banter between Zomato and Pak App about ‘Virat Your Service’

After Virat Kohli’s outstanding performance propelled India to a stunning victory over Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match yesterday, Zomato in India and a food-ordering service in Pakistan engaged in passive-aggressive Twitter banter.

When the game was over, Zomato tweeted, ‘Has Pakistan ordered a loss, please? Thank you, Virat’. No one had been named by the Indian meal delivery app. We don’t have cheat days, Careem of Pakistan tweeted in response to Zomato’s message.

West Asia is a big fan of Careem, the Dubai-based company that bills itself as a super app. Many Indians spoke in support of Zomato. Because Pakistan might be getting tired of this meal right now, don’t forget to switch up the flavour this time, said Twitter user Rohan. Chitrak Shah, a businessman, tweeted, ‘Promptly distribute firecrackers to every home in India’. Pakistani Twitter followers requested a raise for the social media expert who ‘owned it’ with the Careem response to Zomato.

In addition to being his best-ever innings, captain Rohit Sharma named Virat Kohli’s match-winning performance against Pakistan as one of the finest in Indian cricket history. The superstar batsman acknowledged that he had never felt such passion. Rohit Sharma praised Virat Kohli’s composure as he broke down in tears at the conclusion, overtaken by the moment.