Can’t connect to WhatsApp? No worries! Here are 5 apps that can help you!

Users were unable to send messages in both private and group chats due to today’s massive WhatsApp outage. Since the outage, millions of reports have been made to the outage monitoring website DownDetector, and irate users have also taken to social media platforms like Twitter to voice their annoyance. If outages are happening more frequently, users might want to consider switching to another platform. In the event that WhatsApp is not available, use one of these five apps.

Telegram

When thinking of alternatives to WhatsApp, Telegram is frequently the first name that springs to mind. The chat software is especially useful for advanced users thanks to its extensive features. Telegram gives you a tonne of customization options so you can configure the app anyway you like. It also lets you create mega groups with up to 100,000 members, join public channels, and send messages that self-destruct after a certain period of time. Security is likewise unaffected by the usage of triple-layer encryption in Telegram.

Facebook Messenger

When WhatsApp is down, Facebook’s own dedicated chat app has emerged as a strong stand-in. The programme is a complete chat service, therefore it includes features like messages, phone calls, and video calls. The communication process is enhanced by amusing components including augmented reality effects, message effects, and selfie stickers.

Signal

The cross-platform, centralised, encrypted instant messaging service known as Signal was developed by a non-profit organisation. It is allegedly the most secure texting programme on the market. The encryption technology employed by Skype and WhatsApp was developed by its developers, demonstrating their commitment to privacy.

Google Messages

Google Messages is undoubtedly not the most popular option, but if you can get past the spam SMSes, you can now use Messages as a proper conversation tool. With the introduction of RCS, you can now send stickers and photographs, and you also get typing indicators and read receipts on it.

iMessage

iMessage is a no-brainer if you and your pals have a significant investment in the Apple ecosystem. Since it is system software, it frequently gets upgrades with new features and offers seamless syncing with any other Apple devices you might own.