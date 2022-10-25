Sreeramakrishnan is challenged by Swapna Suresh to file a defamation lawsuit.

Swapna Suresh, the main defendant in the gold smuggling case, responded to P Sreeramakrishnan’s Facebook post debunking her accusations against him by urging the former Speaker to prosecute her for defamation.

Additionally, she posted allegedly private images of Sreeramakrishnan on Facebook. If he (Sreeramakrishnan) decides to proceed with a case, ‘I may produce further proof at the court,’ she claimed.

Earlier today, Sreeramakrishnan refuted Swapna’s claims that he urged her to visit his official apartment by herself and that they frequently shared beverages.

In this setting, Swapna publicly urged him to bring a defamation lawsuit against her.

Kadakampally denies Swapna’s allegations

On Tuesday, Kadakampally Surendran also refuted the claims made by Swapna Suresh. He claimed that the program’s organisers compelled him to go to Swapna’s house during a function, so he did. He claimed that he went with the organisers as well as himself.

‘We each sipped tea. However, it’s untrue that I placed my hand on her shoulder when snapping the picture as claimed’ He informed the press.

Additionally, if Swapna has a photo of him, he challenged her to show it (behaving inappropriately).