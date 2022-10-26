Covid-19 Sub-variant: State government issues new guidelines

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has issued new guidelines for the people and urged all to follow Covid-19 safety protocols. The new advisory was issued as new sub-variants of Covid-19 were reported in Maharashtra.

The health department in Karnataka has advised people with symptoms such as cough, cold and fever to get tested at nearest hospitals and isolate themselves till the results are out. People with breathing difficulties should seek urgent medical care, preferably in a hospital.

Also Read; Gulf based air carriers announces new international flight services

As per the advisory, elderly and Co-morbid people must wear face masks in public areas. Celebrations must be observed outdoors and avoid crowding indoors as far as possible. The authority also urged all people who are due for booster or precautionary dose of Covid-19 vaccination to get vaccinated. People aged 60 years and above, and with co-morbidities (particularly not naturally infected previously) should get vaccinated early.

It also urged to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) like coughing and sneezing into folded elbows, use of tissues, and handkerchief, not blowing nose and spitting in public areas, hand washing with soap and water, and avoiding close contact with symptomatic persons.