BREAKING! Major terror attack plot foiled ; 18 detonators found near Railway Station!

On Thursday at Jammu Railway Station, police discovered a bag close to a taxi stand(October 27). The SSP GRP Arif Rishu said that the bag included explosives and at least 18 detonators. A bag was found near the taxi stand at Jammu Railway Station’. The bag contained explosive components that were contained in two cartons.

Wires and 18 detonators were found in the debris. The box included about 500g of wax-like stuff. According to SSP GRP Arif Rishu, materials have been seized. The police claim that there was a plan to put explosives at the Jammu Railway Station. The train station is constantly bustling with hundreds of people.