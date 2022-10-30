Building collapses in Amravati, Maharashtra, 5 died

In the Prabhat Cinema area of Amravati, Maharashtra, a dilapidated building fell on Sunday, causing at least five deaths and two injuries.

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, tweeted about the building fall and said that the Divisional Commissioner had been given the go-ahead to launch a full investigation into the incident.

Devendra Fadnavis expressed regret for the incident and revealed that the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government will pay the relatives of the deceased Rs 5 lakh as compensation.