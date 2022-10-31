Anushka Sharma and other angry people wrote: ‘Absolute humiliation, violation of a human being.’

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma published angry comments after a fan invaded his hotel room, shared a video of the bedroom, and showed off his possessions, violating his privacy. The Crown Towers hotel in Perth has since released a statement claiming that everyone involved in the event has ‘stood down’ and that they are cooperating with the Indian men’s cricket team and ICC.

The video was shared by an incensed Kohli on Monday morning along with the following statement: ‘I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them, and I’ve always appreciated that. However, this video is disgusting, and it has left me feeling quite anxious about my privacy. Where can I truly expect any personal space if I can’t even have it in my hotel room? This kind of fanaticism and complete breach of privacy is NOT acceptable to me.’