Pilot writes cricket score by hand for a passenger on a flight, and the internet calls it ‘Epic’

For millions of people throughout the nation, cricket is a festival, a reason to celebrate, and an emotion. People look for a variety of ways to stay informed about the match’s developments, particularly the score. One such cricket fan asked the pilot of an IndiGo flight he was on for a score update. The pilot gladly complied, and the kind deed is gaining praise online. The Twitter user shared a picture of a note the flight’s pilot had given regarding the Sunday T20 match between South Africa and India’s score updates. The tweet confirms that the shot was taken on the aircraft.

‘Although India lost today, @IndiGo6E won my affection. In response to a request for a score update, the pilot provided a note,’ user Vikram Garga’s tweet stated. The handwritten scorecard in the accompanying shot reads: SA 33/03, 6 overs, IND 133/9.

The October 30 tweet is becoming more popular online. So far, it has 373 likes and 25 retweets.

In response to Mr. Garga’s tweet, IndiGo also stated: ‘We appreciate this. We hope to have you back on board very soon.’

Users praised IndiGo and dubbed the act ‘amazing,’ saying it merits recognition. Others expressed their joy by posting smileys and thumbs-up emojis.

In the T20 match played on Sunday in Perth, South Africa defeated India by a margin of five wickets. The Proteas were down to 24 for 3 in the game as they attempted to score 134 runs, but a 76-run partnership between Aiden Markram and David Miller allowed them to rally.

David Miller remained there to the very end to complete the game whereas Markram dropped soon after reaching fifty.

After skipper Rohit Sharma decided to bat first, Suryakumar Yadav’s 68 off 40 balls helped India register 133 for 9 against South Africa. Lungi Ngidi had provided data in the form of 4 for 29.