Know symptoms of premature menopause

A woman’s body goes through several changes since puberty. A woman’s body undergoes many changes during menstruation, sexual life, and childbirth. Menopause is a state in which women faces many physical and mental changes.

Due to the decrease in the production of the hormone estrogen, many physical and mental problems can occur in many women. The body may begin to feel more tired. Some may experience mood swings.

Menopause is caused by a decrease in the functioning of the ovaries and a change in hormone production. The main symptom of menopause is the changes in the menstrual cycle. There can be a significant change in the amount of blood that comes out.

Menopause usually occurs between the ages of 40-50 in women. But in some it happens earlier. The main reason for this is the change in lifestyle. The symptoms of premature menopause are many.

Symptoms of early menopause include irregular periods, excessive body heat, unusual night sweats, excessive anxiety, insomnia, memory loss, and inability to pay attention to anything.

By including foods rich in protein, omega-3 fatty acids and calcium in your diet one can avoid it. As per experts, muscle mass starts to decrease so adequate protein and exercise is important. Omega 3 fatty acids helps reduce inflammation.