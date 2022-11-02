While explaining why he was unable to attend Puneeth Rajkumar’s funeral, Rajinikanth becomes upset.

While explaining why he was unable to attend the burial of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, veteran actor Rajinikanth became upset. Tuesday saw Puneeth receive the highest civilian honour in Karnataka, the Karnataka Ratna. On the occasion of the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava, he received honours (the state formation day). Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, and chief guests Rajinikanth and Jr. NTR presided over the event.

At the occasion, Rajinikanth spoke in Kannada and referred to Puneeth as ‘God’s kid.’ ‘Appu (Puneeth) is like Markandeya, Prahlada, and Nachiketa in the Kali Yuga. He was a child of God. For a while, that youngster lived among us. He amused us by playing with us. That youngster later returned to God. His atma (soul) is among us,’ said Rajinikanth.

He also explained why, despite being close to the family, he was unable to attend Puneeth’s funeral. Rajinikanth, who was visibly moved, revealed that he learned about Puneeth’s unexpected passing three days after it occurred because of his poor condition at the time. He continued, ‘I had undergone an operation and was in the critical care unit (ICU),’ adding that even if he had been informed of his passing, his health would not have allowed him to travel. Rajinikanth added that Puneeth’s happy expression is something he’ll never forget.

Last October, Puneeth suffered a heart arrest and passed away at the age of 46. In front of his family, his wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar accepted the prize, which came with a 50-gram gold medal and a complete silver plaque.