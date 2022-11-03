WhatsApp launches new feature called ‘communities’; Upgrades video calls and group size!

Mark Zuckerberg has announced the introduction of WhatsApp’s ‘communities’ function. The communities function will now be available to all users globally, according to Meta. WhatsApp has been testing the Communities feature in a number of locations since its debut earlier this year. It basically operates as a collection of groups, and delivering a message to one community will affect every individual in every group.

WhatsApp Communities intends to bring together local groups, school parents, and businesses. Users will be able to connect to a variety of groups under one umbrella in order to organise group chats on WhatsApp. The company has worked together to develop Communities with more than 50 organisations from 15 different countries.

How Communities work?

On iOS and Android, users may reach the new communities option at the bottom of their conversations, respectively. From there, users have the option to either add already-existing groups or start a brand-new Community. When a user is in a community, they can rapidly switch between accessible groups to get the information they need when they need it, and administrators can send everyone in the community important changes.

The Purpose of Communities

The capability of WhatsApp’s platform for broadcasting has to be enhanced. This will act as a standard for corporate communications, it is stated. WhatsApp claims that even with the additional features, it still offers a high degree of security and privacy. Messages and data will be shielded from even the company itself, claims WhatsApp, thanks to end-to-end encryption. WhatsApp upgraded three other key features in addition to Communities.

32-person video calls

In a video call on WhatsApp, 32 people can participate at once. Thanks to this capacity, the platform will be utilised more frequently for organisational objectives. With services like Zoom, WhatsApp will be able to compete.

Group size increased to 1024.

The number of individuals allowed in each group on WhatsApp is rising. From 512 to 1024 is the new upper limit. With the greater group size, WhatsApp will be able to compete with platforms like Telegram.

In-Chat Polls for WhatsApp Groups

Additionally, WhatsApp is introducing a fresh way to conduct group polls. When voting on important group problems, polls may be a valuable tool, especially now that the number of groups is considerably increasing and even with Communities.