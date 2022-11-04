MP-MLA court in Lucknow found BJP MP Rita Bahuguna guilty of violating code of conduct 10 years ago

Rita Bahuguna Joshi, a BJP member of parliament, was found guilty of breaking the code of conduct during an election campaign 10 years ago by a special MP-MLA court in Lucknow.

Following the issuing of an arrest warrant in a case involving a decade-old violation of the model code of conduct, Rita Bahuguna Joshi showed up in court on Friday. Joshi was one of five people the court found guilty of breaking the code of conduct by continuing to campaign for the elections after the deadline had passed.

The special MP-MLA court ordered that all of the accused individuals, including Joshi, be placed on probation for a period of six months before being freed. The court ruled that two sureties of Rs 20,000 each and a personal bond in the same amount must be presented to the district probation officer in order to preserve good conduct throughout a six-month general probation.

Additionally, the court mandated that the five convicted individuals—including Bahuguna—appear before the district probation officer within 30 days. The probation period shall begin on the date of the probationer’s first appearance before the probation officer.

The issue relates to the assembly elections in 2012, during which Rita Bahuguna, a Congress candidate at the time, broke the code of conduct by continuing to campaign after it had stopped. On February 17, 2012, a case was started, and the following year, a chargesheet was made against her for breaking the election code of conduct.