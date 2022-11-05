TVM Mayor writes to CPM Dist Secy., seeking candidates’ list for temporary appointments in Corporation, stirs row

Thiruvananthapuram: Mayor Arya Rajendran triggered controversy by allegedly asking from the CPM District Secretary a list of ‘candidates’ for the temporary vacancies under the Left-ruled Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation. As many as 295 temporary positions are to be filled in the Urban Primary Health Centres under the Corporation on a daily-wage basis.

The letter allegedly sent by Mayor Arya Rajendran to CPIM District Secretary Anavoor Nagappan on the first of this month, demands a priority list for appointing party members to 295 temporary posts in the Municipal Corporation. The letter is written on the Mayor’s official letter pad. This letter was circulated through certain party leaders’ Whatsapp groups and became public.

In the letter, addressing the district secretary as ‘Comrade’, the Mayor has mentioned the details regarding the vacancies and has ‘requested’ him to give a priority list of candidates for these positions. The letter signed by the Mayor includes the last date of application and the mode of application. The letter was reportedly leaked by those who are against the leaders. The Mayor’s conduct violates the oath of office.

Meanwhile, responding to the controversy, Arya said: ‘I just got back from Delhi. Let me first enquire what it is all about. There is no need for such a letter, right?’ Aanavoor Nagappan, CPM district secretary, claimed ‘I have not received the letter. I will examine’.