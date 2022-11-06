Myths about migraine: Here’s what you need to know!

Headache is a relatively common symptom, and headache disorders are among the most prevalent nervous system illnesses, with a general population frequency of 48.9%. The majority of people therefore link migraine to excruciating headaches. Although they might vary in intensity and length, headaches are simply one symptom of migraines. The blood flow in the brain and its surrounding tissues can be affected by changes in brain activity, which can cause a number of symptoms. In addition to severe head pain, migraine patients may also experience any or all of the following signs and symptoms:
- Nausea
- Heightened sensitivity to light, sound, or odours
- Dizziness
- Extreme fatigue
When compared to migraines, which may have several triggers but no one origin, headaches typically have a single cause. Hormonal fluctuations, allergens, heredity, and family history are some of the possible causes of migraines. Other typical triggers are changes in the environment, stress, certain foods, scents, and a lack of sleep.
When do migraines begin?
Although they can begin at any age, migraines typically first appear around puberty. The severity and frequency of migraines normally peaks in your 30s and progressively declines over the following few decades. It is well known that migraines run in families. There is a 50% probability that if one parent has migraines, so will their child. Chances are about 90% if both parents are affected.
Do natural therapies such as balms and eating curry leaves help?
Migraine is sometimes a sign of underlying tension and pressure. The first line of therapy is nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications, or NSAIDS. These include ibuprofen, which is offered under the trade names Motrin and Advil. Because migraines may be a symptom of AVM and aneurysms, OTC medications should be avoided in migraine patients.
Can a migraine be stopped or its onset pain decreased in intensity?
Although your genetics cannot be changed, you may affect some of the circumstances that lead to headaches or migraines. Here are some recommendations from specialists for avoiding headaches and migraines:
- Turn off the lights since sound and light can contribute to migraine symptoms. In a silent, dark space, unwind. Try to sleep if you can.
- Use hot or cold compresses on your head or neck to try temperature treatment. The numbing sensation from ice packs may make discomfort less intense.
- Heat from heating pads and hot packs helps relax tense muscles. The similar sensation could also be felt after a warm bath or shower.
- Drink something caffeinated: In the early stages of a migraine, caffeine can help to reduce pain. Acetaminophen (Tylenol and other pain medicines) and aspirin both have pain-relieving properties, which caffeine may improve.
- Establish regular sleeping hours: Get up and go to bed at the same time every day, including weekends. If you must take a sleep throughout the day, do it quickly. More than 20 to 30 minute naps have the potential to interfere with evening sleep.
- Foods that trigger migraines should be avoided. If you think a certain meal is the source of your headaches, try cutting it out of your diet and see what happens. These include items like aged cheese, chocolate, caffeine, and alcohol.
- Don’t try to squeeze extra activities or duties into your day to make your life simpler. Instead, consider how you can exclude certain items.
