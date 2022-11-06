Headache is a relatively common symptom, and headache disorders are among the most prevalent nervous system illnesses, with a general population frequency of 48.9%. The majority of people therefore link migraine to excruciating headaches. Although they might vary in intensity and length, headaches are simply one symptom of migraines. The blood flow in the brain and its surrounding tissues can be affected by changes in brain activity, which can cause a number of symptoms. In addition to severe head pain, migraine patients may also experience any or all of the following signs and symptoms:

Nausea

Heightened sensitivity to light, sound, or odours

Dizziness

Extreme fatigue

When compared to migraines, which may have several triggers but no one origin, headaches typically have a single cause. Hormonal fluctuations, allergens, heredity, and family history are some of the possible causes of migraines. Other typical triggers are changes in the environment, stress, certain foods, scents, and a lack of sleep.

When do migraines begin?

Although they can begin at any age, migraines typically first appear around puberty. The severity and frequency of migraines normally peaks in your 30s and progressively declines over the following few decades. It is well known that migraines run in families. There is a 50% probability that if one parent has migraines, so will their child. Chances are about 90% if both parents are affected.

Do natural therapies such as balms and eating curry leaves help?

Migraine is sometimes a sign of underlying tension and pressure. The first line of therapy is nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications, or NSAIDS. These include ibuprofen, which is offered under the trade names Motrin and Advil. Because migraines may be a symptom of AVM and aneurysms, OTC medications should be avoided in migraine patients.

Can a migraine be stopped or its onset pain decreased in intensity?

Although your genetics cannot be changed, you may affect some of the circumstances that lead to headaches or migraines. Here are some recommendations from specialists for avoiding headaches and migraines: