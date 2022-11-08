Indian Railways cancels 175 trains today: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled 175 trains today. This includes Ekta Nagar to Ahmedabad Janshatabdhi as well as Ahmedabad to Ekta Nagar Janshatabdhi.The national transporter also changed origin station of 26 trains, short-terminated 28 trains and rescheduled 13 trains including Bengaluru to Agartala Humsafar Express. 15 trains including Gorakhpur to Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express, Howrah to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Duronto Express were diverted.

Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Steps to check if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per the requirement