Territorial integrity is a prerequisite for resuming talks with Russia, says Ukraine

The secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council stated on Tuesday that the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity would be the first requirement for resuming dialogue with Russia.

Oleksiy Danilov, a strong figure, stated that Ukraine also required the ‘assurance’ of modern air defences, aircraft, tanks, and long-range missiles.

‘Negotiations with Russia The President of Ukraine’s fundamental requirement is the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity,’ Danilov shared his thoughts on Twitter.

‘Modern air defence, aircraft, tanks, and long-range missiles are all guaranteed. Strategy entails taking proactive steps. Russian missiles must be destroyed before they can be launched into the air, on land, or at sea.’

On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was open to discussions with Russia, but only ‘real’ talks that would restore Ukraine’s borders, compensate Ukraine for Russian attacks, and punish those responsible for war crimes.

Zelenskiy made his statements days after the Washington Post reported that Washington wanted Kyiv to demonstrate its willingness to engage in discussions, fearing that seeming too obstinate would undermine Kyiv’s case for international support.