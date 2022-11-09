College student kills herself in Cuddalore, since she was denied the chance to wed her cousin.

A college student allegedly killed herself by jumping in front of a moving train because she was distraught about not being able to wed her cousin right away. After she completed her education, the family had stated that they would only consider it. The incident happened in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

Kritika, a 19-year-old deceased, was a BCom senior when she passed away. She had been pressing her parents for the previous six months to allow her to marry her uncle’s son.

It was said, nevertheless, that the family had rejected this request. She spoke to her uncle’s son yesterday at Vallampadugai train station on her way home from a coaching class in Chidambaram town.

Her relative eventually departed the station after some time had elapsed. The girl allegedly leaped in front of a train that was headed for Tiruchandur. She was taken to the Mayiladuthurai government hospital for a postmortem by railway police, who arrived on the scene in an instant.

Chidambaram Railway Police notified the media following the preliminary investigation that the girl had been pleading for her immediate marriage to her uncle’s son for the previous six months.

The family had stated that they would take it into consideration after Kirtika finished her education, though. She jumped in front of a train at the Vallampadugai railway station to terminate her life since she was upset over this.