Dietary supplements are ineffective for heart health, says study

According to a recent study, at least six supplements commonly used for heart health do not actually lower ‘bad’ cholesterol or improve cardiovascular health when compared to statin, a cholesterol-lowering medication.

Participants in the study, which was published on Sunday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2022, were given six common dietary supplements, including fish oil, red yeast rice, garlic, cinnamon, plant sterols and turmeric.

Some people allegedly believe that taking these supplements will help them lower their ‘bad’ cholesterol.

In the medical community, ‘bad’ cholesterol refers to low-density lipoproteins (LDL), the accumulation of which causes fatty deposits in the arteries. This build-up can block the flow of oxygen as well as blood causing a heart attack or stroke. The study is based on 190 adults between the age of 40 to 75 with no history of cardiovascular disease.

A randomised and single-blind clinical trial was used to compare the supplements and medicines, with different groups receiving a low-dose statin called rosuvastatin, a placebo and common supplements such as fish oil, cinnamon, garlic, turmeric, plant sterols, or red yeast rice.

Whereas the researchers observed that the volunteers who took supplements did not see any significant decrease in LDL cholesterol, total cholesterol or blood triglycerides. In fact, their results were similar to those who took a placebo.

According to the study, while all groups experienced similar adverse events, the number of problems among those who took plant sterols or red yeast rice was higher. The research was funded by an unrestricted grant from AstraZeneca, the company that manufactures rosuvastatin, but the company had no input in the research methodology or otherwise.