T Raja Singh, suspended BJP MLA, granted conditional bail in hate speech case

T Raja Singh, a suspended BJP MLA, has been granted conditional bail in the case against him for making inflammatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad. T Raja Singh’s charges under the Preventive Detention Act were also dismissed by the Telangana High Court, according to his counsel Karuna Sagar.

T Raja Singh was arrested in August on suspicion of making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad. After massive protests erupted in several locations throughout Hyderabad, a FIR was filed against him.

T Raja Singh was suspended by the Bharatiya Janata Party shortly after his remarks sparked a controversy (BJP).

The protests were sparked by a social media video in which T Raja Singh was heard making derogatory remarks about Islam and Muslims. The Goshamal MLA had released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, claiming that he had offended Hindu religious sentiments and made remarks about the artist and his mother.

The Telangana High Court has now granted him bail, subject to certain conditions. The court has barred T Raja Singh from holding a rally to celebrate his release or speaking to the media. He’s also been told not to make any derogatory or inflammatory remarks on social media.