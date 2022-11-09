The design work on the world’s largest aeroplane has begun, says the manufacturing company

The Antonov An-225, the world’s heaviest aircraft, which Russia destroyed at the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, is to be rebuilt. According to reports, Antonov Co, the company that built the original aircraft, is planning to build a second variant of it.

On Tuesday, the company took to its Facebook page to lay out its plan for rebuilding the plane.

‘Currently, design work in this direction has begun. According to the available expert estimate, there are currently about 30 percent of the components that can be used for the second model aircraft,’ said the company in a statement.

‘The cost of building the plane is estimated at least 500 million euros. However, it’s early to talk about a certain amount,’ it added.

More information on the project will be released after ‘Ukraine’s victory’ in the war, according to the company’s closing statement.

The Antonov An-225, also known as ‘Mriya’ (dream in Ukrainian), was shot down by Russian troops in an attempt to send a message to Kyiv and the rest of the world. Ukrainian leaders, including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, used the plane’s downing to issue rallying calls at the time.