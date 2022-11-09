This telescope, made entirely of chocolate, leaves netizens drooling! Watch

Chocolate videos have a separate fan base across internet, and they never fail to amaze chocolate lovers across the globe. A Swiss-French pastry chef, Amaury Guichon, known for creating unique chocolate sculptures, has recently shares a video on his social media handle, leaving the netizens and chocolate lovers drooling!

The chef often shares videos of his amazing life-like chocolate sculptures on Instagram. Earlier, Chef Guichon created a rocking horse made of chocolate. The chef took care of every minute detail.

This time, the chef shared a video of his latest creation, a telescope made of chocolate. In the video, Chef Amaury Guichon was seen creating the chocolate masterpiece from the largest to the smallest components and then assembling them together. Sharing the video, Chef Guichon wrote, ‘Chocolate Telescope! Perfect snack to spy on your neighbour’!