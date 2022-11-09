UAE decreases validity for certain visas

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE has reduced the validity of freezone visas issued in the UAE . The validity of the freezone visas has been reduced from 3 years to 2. Freezone authorities have sent circulars to clients, informing them about the change.

Visas that have already been issued will remain valid for three years. All new ones will have a 2-year validity. The new rule is applicable to even visas that are under process.

The UAE has more than 40 multidisciplinary free zones in the country. Freezones allow expatriates and foreign investors to have full ownership of companies. These freezones are governed by a special set of rules and regulations.

Earlier the UAE government had decided to now standardise the validity of the work visas. As per the new law, new visas will allow a stay of 60 days as opposed to 30 days earlier. Additionally, a five-year multi-entry tourist visa has been introduced, which does not require a sponsor.