Biden promises to engage with Republicans as control of the US Congress remains uncertain

On Wednesday, Republicans moved closer to securing a majority in the House of Representatives, a day after Democrats surpassed predictions and avoided a Republican ‘red wave’ in midterm elections.

Senate races in Nevada and Arizona, where Democratic incumbents were battling Republican challengers, remained unsettled, with thousands of uncounted ballots that might take days to count.

If the parties split those races, the Senate’s fate would be decided in a Georgia runoff election for the second time in two years, after Edison Research predicted that neither Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock nor Republican Herschel Walker would receive the 50% required to avoid a one-to-one rematch on December 6.

According to Edison Research, Republicans were closing in on the 218 seats required to take control of the House from Democrats, with 210 currently in their column. However, according to a Reuters review of the best nonpartisan predictors, 21 of the 53 most competitive contests were still waiting as of Wednesday evening, raising the likelihood that the ultimate conclusion may not be known for some time.