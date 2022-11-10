Moscow says troops are leaving strategic Kherson, Ukraine doubts full withdrawal

In a severe setback, Moscow ordered soldiers to withdraw from near the crucial southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, as a top US general said Russia had killed or wounded more than 100,000 people since invading its neighbour in February.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu declared on Wednesday that Russian forces would withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson, perhaps signalling a turning point in the battle.

Ukraine replied cautiously, noting that some Russian military remained in Kherson and that reinforcements were being dispatched to the area.

‘They are moving out, but not as much as if it were a full pullout or regrouping,’ Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said in a video released online Wednesday night.

According to Arestovych, Russian forces were damaging bridges and digging roads as they withdrew.