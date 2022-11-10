TV footage shows Ukrainian military claiming capture of frontline southern town

On Thursday, Ukrainian troops claimed to have retaken the village of Snihurivka in the southern Mykolaiv area from Russian forces, speaking in video footage shared on social media and broadcast on Ukrainian state television.

Reuters could not immediately validate the film, and there was no immediate confirmation of the town’s recovery from Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, a day after Russia ordered its men to withdraw from the area.

‘The 131st Separate Intelligence Battalion captured Snihurivka today, November 10. Ukraine, bravo!’ As crowds clapped and rejoiced, a soldier yelled.

The soldier stood in a group of heavily armed servicemen, one of whom was holding up the Ukrainian flag atop a military infantry vehicle in the background.