Yoon from South Korea to attend ASEAN and G20 summits this month

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will attend ASEAN and Group of 20 industrialised nations summits this month, according to a senior government official on Wednesday.

South Korea is planning a possible bilateral summit between Yoon and the United States. According to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, President Joe Biden will attend the activities, as will a trilateral summit with the US and Japan.

‘We are planning summits with major countries in conjunction with the ASEAN and G20 meetings,’ Yoon’s national security adviser, Kim Sung-han, told a press conference.

According to Yonhap, nothing has been determined on a possible one-on-one meeting between Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Yoon and Kishida most recently met in person in September. The two presidents agreed at the time on the importance of improving their strained relations.