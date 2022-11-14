14,288 New Daily Covid Cases are Recorded in China Days After Relaxed Curbs

On Saturday, China recorded 14,288 new local Covid cases, with the rate of infection increasing even as the country’s senior health officials started to improve guidelines for controlling the virus.

1,675 new local symptomatic cases and 13,086 asymptomatic cases, 533 of which were reclassified, were discovered on Saturday, informed the National Health Commission. This is an increase from Friday’s countrywide total of 11,323. Since breaking over last week for the first time since April, the number of daily cases has continued to rise above 10,000.

In terms of provinces or municipalities, Guangdong, Henan, Beijing, Chongqing, and Inner Mongolia continue to have the most outbreaks. After the government’s Covid Zero strategy underwent a significant update that was announced on Friday, change has already been seen quickly on the ground.

According to the new standards, cities have eliminated mass Covid testing and released people from detention facilities despite an increase in the number of cases nationwide. At a briefing on the policy adjustment on Saturday, authorities stated that additional changes would be implemented in incremental steps.

Following the new restrictions, it is still unknown to what extent and how much tightening will take place, particularly in cities where the number of cases is consistently high. Party Secretary Chen Min’er underlined tasks to reduce travel and gatherings and increase testing capabilities to avoid further spread during a meeting on viral controls in Chongqing, which reported 1,817 new cases on Saturday.

According to the organizer’s WeChat account, the West Bund art and design fair in Shanghai has been postponed due to health concerns.