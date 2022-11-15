Post hosting ASEAN Summit, Cambodian PM tests positive for COVID-19

Phnom Penh: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen tested positive for covid-19 on Tuesday, after hosting dozens of world leaders including US President Joe Biden at the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit, CNN reported. Hun Sen also confirmed the news as he revealed that he tested positive after arriving in Indonesia for the G20 Summit.

The prime minister said he plans to return to Cambodia on Tuesday evening, according to CNN. This news came two days after the conclusion of the ASEAN Summit, which ran from November 10 to 13 in Phnom Penh. From India’s side, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was also there at the ASEAN summit and was accompanied by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. This was the first foreign visit of the Vice President in his current capacity.

Cambodia as the current Chair of ASEAN hosted these Summits. This year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year. He also had a short visit to Ta Prohm temple and the historical Angkor Wat Temple in Siem Reap. On his visit to Cambodia, Dhankhar said, ‘We have a strong association with restoration and preservation works of magnificent architectural monuments in Cambodia. Our two countries share rich traditions and culture and have centuries-old civilizational connections. Magnificent and awe-aspiring temples of Angkor Wat, Ta-Prohm, and Preah Vihear are a sublime reflection of the linkages between our two countries’.

While addressing the summit, the Vice President of India, underlined the growing global concerns on food and energy security and called for EAS Members’ full contribution to the International Year of Millets in 2023. He also highlighted the importance of the East India Summit mechanism in promoting a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific with freedom of navigation and overflight. Vice President Dhankhar on the sidelines also met with US President Joe Biden who landed on Saturday in Cambodia to attend the summit. External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar also held a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed the situation in Ukraine, Indo-Pacific, energy, G20 and bilateral relations.