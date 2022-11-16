‘Highest-ever’ auction price for Steve Jobs’ old sandals!

After being put up for auction by California-based Julien’s Auctions on Monday, a pair of sandals previously worn by the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs fetched the incredible sum of $218,750 (1.77 crores). The auction house said that by selling the aforementioned pair of Birkenstock sandals, a record was made for the ‘highest ever’ sum paid for a pair of sandals at an auction. Steve Jobs used these sandals in the 1970s and 1980s, the auction house added. There was a statement that said, ‘Mark Sheff, Steve Jobs’ house manager, formerly owned these pair of Birkenstock sandals’.

In addition, the auction house said that Steve Jobs frequently wore these shoes at critical junctures in Apple’s history. ‘ He occasionally wore these shoes while collaborating with Steve Wozniak to create the first iterations of the Apple computer in a Los Altos garage in 1976. Jobs fell enamoured with Birkenstocks after learning about their innovation and usefulness’,it stated.

The sandals were offered for sale as part of Julien’s Auctions’ ‘Icons and Idols: Rock n’ Roll’ public auction, which also included memorabilia, apparel, musical instruments, and jewellery belonging to musicians and pop culture figures including John Lennon, Elvis Presley, and Kurt Cobain. A pair of Michael Jordan’s Nike Air Ships broke the record for the highest sale price for footwear at auction in October 2021 when they went for $1.47 million.

Mahatma Gandhi’s artefacts commanded high prices!

In a previous auction in 2013, Mahatma Gandhi’s leather chappals fetched a staggering 300,000 pounds in Britain. The alleged pair of leather chappals that Mahatma Gandhi wore, nevertheless, were not sold separately at the time of the auction. Gandhi’s Chappals, coupled with his final will and testament and a blood sample on a microscope slide, were auctioned off and brought in 300,000 pounds.