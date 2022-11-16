The Indian Air Force has a fleet of Tata Nexon Electric cars as part of its effort to reduce carbon emissions. A flag-off ceremony was performed at Air Force Headquarters in Vayu Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday, November 15, in accordance with the government’s aim toward ‘green mobility’. Notably, in the presence of other senior officers and employees, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari flagged off the first batch of 12 electric cars. These proactive steps reinforce IAF’s dedication to the national goal of changing toward environmentally friendly mobility.

In consonance with the Government's initiative towards 'green mobility', Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari flagged off the IAF's first batch of Electric Vehicles #EV today.#IAF reaffirms its commitment to the National Objective of environment-friendly mobility. pic.twitter.com/KqtYEjTMDV — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 15, 2022

The Indian Air Force intends to gradually increase the use of electric vehicles by purchasing them in place of degraded conventional vehicles. The development of charging infrastructure at several Air Force sites is only one of the plans the Indian Air Force has for expanding the ecosystem for electric cars. The SOPs that have been in place up until now for gasoline and diesel vehicles must be changed to account for the functionality and traits of electric vehicles.

The first batch of electric vehicles that were officially unveiled today will be used in Delhi NCR facilities for performance monitoring and analysis. It’s important to remember that the IAF introduces Tata Nexon EVs as part of govt’s ‘green mobility’ initiative! and Indian Army have previously partnered to build a uniform inventory of vehicles for the continuous acquisition of Electric Buses and Electric Cars. The SOPs that have been in place up to now for gasoline and diesel cars will need to be changed to account for the capabilities and features of the new vehicle.