Army man is pushed beneath a moving train in the UP and loses his leg.

Following an altercation in UP on Thursday, a TTE is accused of pushing an army soldier under a train, causing him to lose his leg and put him in a severe situation.

Sonu, the victim, was allegedly forced off the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express at the early-morning Bareilly Junction train stop.

Supan Bore, a travelling ticket examiner (TTE), has been detained for attempted murder. Since the incident, police claimed, he has been missing since then.

Sudhir Singh, senior finance manager for the Northern Railways’ Moradabad Division, stated, ‘We are watching the CCTV footage for further information.’

Officials from the railway said that a dispute over a ticket resulted in a fight between Bore and Sonu.

The army man is said to have fallen beneath the train after Bore pushed him out of the way during an outburst. ‘He was brought to the military hospital for treatment. He lost a limb, and he remains in critical condition’ the Officialls stated.

Ajit Pratap Singh, a station house officer for the Government Railway Police, said: ‘TTE Bore has been charged with violating Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder). He is evading capture, although efforts are being made.’

After the event, some fellow passengers allegedly battered the TTE.