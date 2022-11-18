‘… Like Sachin Tendulkar without his bat’: CJI Chandrachud cautions lawyer while appearing | Read on

New Delhi: The Supreme Court cautioned a lawyer on Friday, for appearing before it without the case file, saying a lawyer without a brief is like Sachin Tendulkar without his bat.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli noticed a lawyer appearing before it without his case file and immediately came down on him for the lapse. ‘A lawyer without a brief is like Sachin Tendulkar without his bat. This looks bad’, the Chief Justice of India said. ‘You are in your gown and band but have no paper. You must always have your brief with you’, the CJI said.

Earlier today, the CJI said that he has with the consent of the full court of the Supreme Court, decided to list ten bail cases and ten transfer petitions before each bench every day.