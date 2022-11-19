Aakash Chopra wants Prithvi Shaw to open for India in T20Is rather than Rishabh Pant.

Dinesh Karthik, the keeper-batter for India in the T20I format, recently expressed his desire for Rishabh Pant to start for India in the T20I format to Cricbuzz. Pant has experimented with a number of roles but currently struggles to secure a spot in the Indian team. Nevertheless, he was unable to impose his authority on any of them.

Aakash Chopra believes that Rishabh Pant should not be India’s first choice in the event that a change is made to the Indian batting line-up due to the Indian openers’ persistent failure in major events.

On his YouTube channel, Chopra stated that if the team needed an exciting opener, Prithvi Shaw would be his first pick.

‘Prithvi Shaw is the first candidate I think of. The man is disruptive and naturally destructive. Many people turn around and claim that he is unfit, but I urge you to look at his statistics because he is the kind of person who just takes off’ Chopra remarked.

‘He is a true rocket and just takes off if you need a rocket start. I don’t guarantee that he will fly in every game. Not every game features Buttler, Hales, or anyone else flying,’ He went on to say.

Despite having a superb domestic season, Shaw was not chosen to represent India in 2022. Chetan Sharma, a former head selector, predicted that Shaw would receive his due in the future during the T20 World Cup.

‘Ishan Kishan, a short left-handed destructive hitter, comes to mind when I think of No. 2. He occasionally adopts a different approach to things. He began to play singles and take on a new role when he was with the Mumbai Indians and under pressure’ Chopra expanded on his decisions.